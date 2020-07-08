1/1
Javier Joel "Javi" Olivarez
McAllen / Rio Grande City - Javier Joel Olivarez, 41, was called to Heaven on July 2, 2020. Javier was a graduate of Rio Grande City High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree at The University of Texas-Pan American. His passion for travel lead to his many adventures around the world. Some of which included, teaching in Seoul, South Korea, traveling to several countries, and experiencing a road trip from Fairbanks, Alaska to McAllen Texas. He proudly served our Country in the United States Army, stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. Javier courageously completed a tour in Iraq. After being Honorably Discharged, he worked as a Crane Operator in Wisconsin until returning home. His Faith was strong, his Heart was pure. Javi had a wonderful sense of humor that brought laughter to many. He will always be remembered as a HERO to his nephews and nieces. Some people come into our lives and leave footprints on our hearts and we are never the same.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnny Olivarez and Linda M. Olivarez. He is survived by his siblings, JJ (Sandy) Olivarez, Judy (Juan) Olivarez, Jessica (Cleofas) Gutierrez, Jacquelyn Olivarez, Jennifer Olivarez, 3 nieces and 3 nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 8, 2020, at Sanchez Funeral Home in Rio Grande City from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 5 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 620 N. Dunlap Avenue, Mission, Texas. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3501 N. Taylor Rd. in Mission, Texas





Published in The Monitor on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
(956) 487-2525
