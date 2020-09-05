1/1
Javier Omar Trujillo
Mission, TX - Omar Trujillo, 41, entered eternal rest Friday September 4, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center. Javier is survived by his wife, Brenda Trujillo; four sons, Jeremy, Justin, Trystan, and Tate, all of Mission; his father Jorge Trujillo of Laredo; his mother Libby Trujillo od Edinburg; and two brothers, Mark (Virginia) Trujillo of McAllen, and Rene (Jessica) Trujillo of Houston. Nieces, and nephews ; Cameron Trujillo, Valerie Trujillo, Micah Trujillo, Aris Trujillo.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, with a 6pm prayer service today, September 5, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Final viewing will take place Sunday September 6, 2020; 11am-1pm. He will forever be greatly loved.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Published in The Monitor on Sep. 5, 2020.
