Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hansard Family Funeral Home - Friona
815 Main St.
Friona, TX 79035
806-247-2729
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John The Baptist Catholic Parish
216 W. 1st
San Juan, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Javier Luera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Javier R. Luera


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Javier R. Luera Obituary
San Juan - Javier R. Luera, 56, died Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Bovina, Texas. Born in San Juan, Texas, Mr. Luera attended the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo School District. He worked construction, welding, and mechanical jobs. He spent the last decade living and working in Bovina, Texas. He was preceded in death by a brother Adrian Luera; 2 sisters Maria del Rosario Luera; and Blanca Estela Ortiz; and his parents, Manuel and Mercedes Luera. Mr. Luera is survived by 2 brothers, Manuel H. Luera of Edinburg, Texas; Omar E. Luera, of San Juan, Texas; and 3 sisters, Leticia Luera, and Marissa Luera (Robert) Juarez of San Juan, Texas, and Maria D. (Oscar) Ortega, of McAllen. Mr. Luera was loved by many and will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will take place Friday, October 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. John The Baptist Catholic Parish, 216 W. 1st, San Juan, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Javier's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansard Family Funeral Home - Friona
Download Now