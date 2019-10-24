|
San Juan - Javier R. Luera, 56, died Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Bovina, Texas. Born in San Juan, Texas, Mr. Luera attended the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo School District. He worked construction, welding, and mechanical jobs. He spent the last decade living and working in Bovina, Texas. He was preceded in death by a brother Adrian Luera; 2 sisters Maria del Rosario Luera; and Blanca Estela Ortiz; and his parents, Manuel and Mercedes Luera. Mr. Luera is survived by 2 brothers, Manuel H. Luera of Edinburg, Texas; Omar E. Luera, of San Juan, Texas; and 3 sisters, Leticia Luera, and Marissa Luera (Robert) Juarez of San Juan, Texas, and Maria D. (Oscar) Ortega, of McAllen. Mr. Luera was loved by many and will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will take place Friday, October 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. John The Baptist Catholic Parish, 216 W. 1st, San Juan, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 24, 2019