Rio Grande City - Javier Salinas, 43, joined his Lord and Savior on June 22, 2020 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg, Tx. Javier was born on May 22, 1977 in La Santa Cruz Ranch to Jose Salinas and Viola Salinas. He was preceded in death by his parents and half- brothers Domingo Rocha, Gerardo Rocha, Ricardo Rocha, and Juan Jose Salinas. He is survived by his wife Laura Salinas and his children Randy William, Jayla and Jose Salinas, his half-brothers Horacio Rocha, Aurelio Rocha, Juan Rocha, Ernesto Salinas, Julio Salinas, and his half-sisters Ana Lilia Salinas, Sandra Aguirre and Ester Rocha.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 10:00 am to 9 pm, and with a rosary at 7 pm at Rodriguez Funeral Home in Escobares, Tx. The burial service will be held on Friday June 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at Starr County Memorial Cemetery of Roma Tx.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store