Javier Salinas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Javier's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rio Grande City - Javier Salinas, 43, joined his Lord and Savior on June 22, 2020 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg, Tx. Javier was born on May 22, 1977 in La Santa Cruz Ranch to Jose Salinas and Viola Salinas. He was preceded in death by his parents and half- brothers Domingo Rocha, Gerardo Rocha, Ricardo Rocha, and Juan Jose Salinas. He is survived by his wife Laura Salinas and his children Randy William, Jayla and Jose Salinas, his half-brothers Horacio Rocha, Aurelio Rocha, Juan Rocha, Ernesto Salinas, Julio Salinas, and his half-sisters Ana Lilia Salinas, Sandra Aguirre and Ester Rocha.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 10:00 am to 9 pm, and with a rosary at 7 pm at Rodriguez Funeral Home in Escobares, Tx. The burial service will be held on Friday June 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at Starr County Memorial Cemetery of Roma Tx.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rodriguez Funeral Home
4989 E Highway 83
Roma, TX 78584
(956) 849-1545
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved