McAllen - Jean Marie Williams, age 68, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 19, 2020 at her residence in McAllen. She was a native of Greenwood, West Virginia and a graduate of Spring Woods High School in Houston. She is survived by her husband, Darrell W. Williams of McAllen; son, Darrell W. Williams, Jr. and wife Vanessa of McAllen; two daughters, Jennifer Ann Williams of San Antonio and Allison Marie Williams of Tempe, AZ; four grandchildren, Dylan, Lisette, Levi and Wesley Williams; two sisters, Dollie Wallace of McAllen and Marian Myhrberg and husband Ulf of Houston. She was a dedicated Christian lady, the best wife, a fantastic mother and grandmother, and was friends with everyone. As per her wishes she was cremated at Garden of Angels Crematory in Mission. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 23, 2020.