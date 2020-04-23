Jean Marie Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Jean Marie Williams, age 68, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 19, 2020 at her residence in McAllen. She was a native of Greenwood, West Virginia and a graduate of Spring Woods High School in Houston. She is survived by her husband, Darrell W. Williams of McAllen; son, Darrell W. Williams, Jr. and wife Vanessa of McAllen; two daughters, Jennifer Ann Williams of San Antonio and Allison Marie Williams of Tempe, AZ; four grandchildren, Dylan, Lisette, Levi and Wesley Williams; two sisters, Dollie Wallace of McAllen and Marian Myhrberg and husband Ulf of Houston. She was a dedicated Christian lady, the best wife, a fantastic mother and grandmother, and was friends with everyone. As per her wishes she was cremated at Garden of Angels Crematory in Mission. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved