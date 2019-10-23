|
San Antonio - Jeane Ann "Jeanie" Martin Stokes passed away while surrounded by her children and husband on October 18, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 49. Jeanie was born on December 27, 1969, in Springfield, Missouri, but moved with her family to Texas as an infant.
Jeanie is survived by her husband, Jeffrey John Stokes; her mother, Jamie Sue Martin; her brother, James Michael Martin; and her four children, Martha Mikenley Heller, Maisen Ann Heller, Kenneth Gairsen Heller, and Joseph Harden Heller. She is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth L. Martin.
Jeanie loved not only her own children, but had a passion for all young children as she was the founder and operator of Thrive Early Learning Academy located in Boerne, Texas, and Dripping Springs, Texas. Jeanie was also passionate about animals, especially dogs, and was an active supporter of many animal rescues in Texas. Jeanie was a beloved wife, a caring Mother, and selfless friend to countless people. Jeanie will be deeply missed by her family, her friends, and all who had the opportunity to know her.
A memorial is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on October 26, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church of Boerne located at 205 James Street, Boerne, TX 78006. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to ARFhouse.org. To leave condolences for the family and to view a video, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com.
Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 23, 2019