Edinburg - Jeanne Huff, 70, entered eternal rest on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her residence after an extended illness.
Born in Kingsville, Jeanne lived in Edinburg for most of her life.
A son, Allen Olivas; her parents, Louis and Bonnie DeVries; and a sister, Bonnie DeVries, preceded her in death.
Jeanne is survived by her husband, Howard Huff of Edinburg; four sons, Jason Huff of Houston, Kevin (Celeste) Huff of Edinburg, James Huff of Houston and Daniel (Kim) Upshaw of Magnolia, TX; seven grandchildren; two brothers, Steven DeVries of Lyford, TX, James (Chiryl) DeVries of Edinburg; a sister, Janice (Chuck) Wills of Mission; three nieces, Shelly (Daniel) Fike of Edinburg, Anita (Chris) Vance of Arlington, TX and Lisa (Manning) Guffey of Boerne, TX; three nephews, Clint (Nancy) DeVries of Lyford, TX, Scott DeVries of Edinburg and Ted (Rachel) DeVries of Tomball, TX; as well as many great nephews and nieces.
Funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on July 31, 2019