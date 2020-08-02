1/1
Jeanne Huntley
Edinburg - Jeanne Huntley, 90, passed peacefully in her sleep into the arms of her Savior on July 25, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date at Grace Community Church, Pharr, Texas, with a private burial at Val Verde Memorial Gardens, Edinburg, Texas.

Jeanne Marie Hawes was born on June 22, 1930 in Rochester, New York to Mabel (Champion) and Alton Hawes. In addition to raising her four children, Mrs. Huntley enjoyed traveling and spending time in upstate New York. In her younger days, you could find her on her motorcycle as she traveled all over the Rio Grande Valley. She excelled at her career as a nurse and continued taking care of family and friends after her retirement. She enjoyed playing video games of all kinds with her children and grandchildren and loved to go shopping. She was always surrounded by her beloved cats, with an occasional dog thrown in.

She is survived by her daughter Amy Rodriguez (Walterio) of Edinburg, Larry Roy (Deborah) of San Antonio and Diane Chesser of McAllen. She was preceded in death by her son William Roy. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to Alzheimer's Association, American Cancer Society or the Humane Society.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
