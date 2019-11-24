|
New Braunfels - enell Keys Filut born Aug 19, 1944, went to her glory on Nov 17, 2019. Jenell was a life long resident of the McAllen - Edinburg area until recently moving to New Braunfels Texas. Jenell was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Keys, daughter Jennifer Keys and parents Levi and Marjorie Adkins. Jenell is survived by her husband Robert Filut, her two sons Tracy (Cheryl), Justin (Melanie), stepson Jason (Lisa) Filut, stepdaughter Katherine Filut. Grandchildren Kristin (Talon) Davis, Ryan Keys, Kaylee and Levi Keys. Step grandchildren Grace, Isabella, Samantha and Robert Filut. Sisters Jean Wolfe and Dorothy Matej. The family would like to thank all of our family and friends for their love and support.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 24, 2019