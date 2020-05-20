Jennifer Gutierrez-Lozano
Mission - Jennifer Gutierrez-Lozano, 25, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Rosa Maria Lozano-Solis, brothers, Jonathan Gutierrez and Jordy Gutierrez, her grandmother, Maria Solis . Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Lord and I Cemetery in Palmview. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.



Published in The Monitor on May 20, 2020.
