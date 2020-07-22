1/1
Jerry Allen Vaneps
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rochester, MN - JERRY ALLEN VANEPS, age 91, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Shorewood in Rochester, MN. Jerry was born in 1929 to Pearl and Matie Mae Vaneps in Grand Rapids, MN. He attended schools in Grand Rapids, MN and obtained his GED in 1955. As a youth, Jerry bell hopped at the Pokegama Hotel and worked for Sherwin Williams Paint Company in Minneapolis. He served in U.S. Army from October 1954 to October 1956 mostly in Mineral Wells, TX. At 17, he started his 41-year career at the M.A. Hanna Mining Company. He was an auto mechanic and member of the U.S.W.A. Jerry retired in 1987.

Jerry was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Davies on August 21, 1954 and they made their home in Grand Rapids, MN and for 31 years they wintered in Texas where they enjoyed the warmth and wonderful friendships.

Jerry enjoyed ski jumping, motor cycling, hockey, softball, hunting, fishing, and camping. He also bowled with Cliff Maki's bowling team for many years. Also, he enjoyed playing cards and games with his grandkids and opened his garage to the neighborhood kids. Jerry was greatly needed on two mission trips to West Africa.

He was a member of the First Church of God in Grand Rapids and Palm City Chapel Church of God in McAllen, TX.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sisters, Donna Paulouski and Lois Vensland and brothers, Laverne Vaneps and Dean Vaneps.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Michael (Colleen) of Rochester, MN and Jeffrey (Corrine) of Grand Rapids, MN; daughter, Gail (Larry) Vukov of Rochester, MN; six grandsons, Aaron, Joseph, Samuel, Luke, Seth and Zachariah; and granddaughter, Katie Jean; 9 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday July 27th from 12:00 PM until the 1:00 PM Funeral Service at the First Church of God in Grand Rapids, MN. Pastor Dale Steele will officiate. Burial with a flag presentation will be in Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.

Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
First Church of God
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rowe Funeral Home and Crematory - Grand Rapids
510 NW First Avenue
Grand Rapids, MN 55744
218-326-6505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
He was so friendly. I first met him at MN Family Camp...probably 1987. I appreciated his joy and his love of his family. Blessings to all the family.
Barbara Brown
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved