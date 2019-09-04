|
Brownsville - MCALLEN - Jerry Wayne Lillard, 58, died Friday August 30th, 2019 at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas. Born in McAllen Texas on April 26th, 1961, Jerry was the son of JW and Janetta Lillard. He graduated from PSJA High School in 1979. Jerry was a loving husband, father and friend. He was most at peace with his family and friends. Nothing pleased him more than cooking, fishing, and watching the Cowboys. Later in life he found his peace at church and in the presence of God. He was preceded in death by his father, JW Lillard, his mother, Janetta Lillard, and sister Gloria Laughlin. Jerry is survived by his wife Robin Doty Lillard, his son Jacob Lillard, daughter Hannah Lillard, sisters Donna Layman and Joanna Lillard, as well as many other great friends and family members. A memorial service will be held at Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen on Thursday, September 5th at 5:00 PM. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to Palm Valley Church in Mission, Tx.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 4, 2019