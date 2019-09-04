Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Lillard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Wayne Lillard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Wayne Lillard Obituary
Brownsville - MCALLEN - Jerry Wayne Lillard, 58, died Friday August 30th, 2019 at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas. Born in McAllen Texas on April 26th, 1961, Jerry was the son of JW and Janetta Lillard. He graduated from PSJA High School in 1979. Jerry was a loving husband, father and friend. He was most at peace with his family and friends. Nothing pleased him more than cooking, fishing, and watching the Cowboys. Later in life he found his peace at church and in the presence of God. He was preceded in death by his father, JW Lillard, his mother, Janetta Lillard, and sister Gloria Laughlin. Jerry is survived by his wife Robin Doty Lillard, his son Jacob Lillard, daughter Hannah Lillard, sisters Donna Layman and Joanna Lillard, as well as many other great friends and family members. A memorial service will be held at Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen on Thursday, September 5th at 5:00 PM. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to Palm Valley Church in Mission, Tx.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreidler Funeral Home
Download Now