Jesse Gene Howerton
Weslaco - Jesse Gene Howerton, 73, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Weslaco.

Born in Long Lane, Missouri, Jesse lived in Weslaco since the early 2000s.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Edith and Ira Howerton; and five siblings.

Jesse is survived by two daughters, Toni Howerton of Milan, IL, Tanya Noriega of Springfield, MO; six grandchildren, Erik (Katheren) Noriega, Cameron Mask, Dorian Mask, Kali Noriega, Kyle Noriega, Sabrina Howerton; and three great-grandchildren, Ryker Mask, Saffira Mask, and Luna Noriega.

We would like to give a special thanks to our adopted brother, Alberto Cavazos and his family.

Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
