Austin - A Celebration of Life will be held for our brother Jesse Rodriguez on February 22, 2020. Jesse was the son of the late Dr. Jesus & Joan Rodriguez Aguero. Jesse was born May 1, 1972 in McAllen Texas and was a McAllen Memorial High School graduate. He studied at UT Austin and obtained his BS in Nursing at UTRGV/UTPA. He was a former nursing simulation lab coordinator for the College of Health Sciences at UTPA/UTRGV prior to moving back to Austin, Texas. Jesse was a "tech geek" long before the term was known, electronics and computers were his specialty. He loved learning and teaching, helping and sharing and will be greatly missed by all. Jesse never met a stranger. He was a kind, helping gentle soul. He is survived by his sisters Vivian Garcia (Joe), Diana Ramos (Tino) and brothers Raymond Rodriguez & Mark (Deborah) Rodriguez, and Richard Rodriguez as well as extended family and friends. Service is entrusted to Kreidler Funeral Home Feb. 22, 2020, 4:00 to 6:00 PM, 314 N. 10th, McAllen, Texas 78501.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 20, 2020