The Monitor Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Rodriguez

Add a Memory
Jesse Rodriguez Obituary
Austin - A Celebration of Life will be held for our brother Jesse Rodriguez on February 22, 2020. Jesse was the son of the late Dr. Jesus & Joan Rodriguez Aguero. Jesse was born May 1, 1972 in McAllen Texas and was a McAllen Memorial High School graduate. He studied at UT Austin and obtained his BS in Nursing at UTRGV/UTPA. He was a former nursing simulation lab coordinator for the College of Health Sciences at UTPA/UTRGV prior to moving back to Austin, Texas. Jesse was a "tech geek" long before the term was known, electronics and computers were his specialty. He loved learning and teaching, helping and sharing and will be greatly missed by all. Jesse never met a stranger. He was a kind, helping gentle soul. He is survived by his sisters Vivian Garcia (Joe), Diana Ramos (Tino) and brothers Raymond Rodriguez & Mark (Deborah) Rodriguez, and Richard Rodriguez as well as extended family and friends. Service is entrusted to Kreidler Funeral Home Feb. 22, 2020, 4:00 to 6:00 PM, 314 N. 10th, McAllen, Texas 78501.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Kreidler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreidler Funeral Home
Download Now