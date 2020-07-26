1/1
Jessica Cavazos
Edinburg - Jessica Cavazos, 44, entered eternal rest Sunday, July 12, 2020.

She is survived by her son, Jayden Taye Arrintion; her mother, Maria G. Ruiz; a sister, Rebecca Cavazos; and her life partner, Jennifer Torres.

The Nightingale Tribute

Nursing is a calling, a lifestyle, a way of living. Nurses here today honor our colleague, Jessica Cavazos, who is no longer with us and her life as a nurse. Jessica is not remembered by her 21 years as a nurse, but by the difference she made during those years by stepping into people's lives, by special moments.

She Was There

When a calming, quiet presence was all that was needed, she was there.

In the excitement and miracle of birth or in the mystery and loss of life, she was there.

When a silent glance could uplift a patient, family member of friend, she was there.

At those times when the unexplainable needed to be explained, she was there.

When the situation demanded a swift foot and sharp mind, she was there.

When a gentle touch, a firm push, or an encouraging word was needed, she was there.

In choosing the best one from a family's "Thank You" box of chocolates, she was there.

To witness humanity - its beauty, in good times and bad, without judgment, she was there.

To embrace the woes of the world, willingly, and offer hope, she was there.

And now, that it is time to be at the Greater One's side, she is there.

Jessica, we honor you this day and present a white rose and light a candle to symbolize our honor and appreciation for being our nurse colleague.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
