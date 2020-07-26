Edinburg - Jessica Cavazos, 44, entered eternal rest Sunday, July 12, 2020.She is survived by her son, Jayden Taye Arrintion; her mother, Maria G. Ruiz; a sister, Rebecca Cavazos; and her life partner, Jennifer Torres.The Nightingale TributeNursing is a calling, a lifestyle, a way of living. Nurses here today honor our colleague, Jessica Cavazos, who is no longer with us and her life as a nurse. Jessica is not remembered by her 21 years as a nurse, but by the difference she made during those years by stepping into people's lives, by special moments.She Was ThereWhen a calming, quiet presence was all that was needed, she was there.In the excitement and miracle of birth or in the mystery and loss of life, she was there.When a silent glance could uplift a patient, family member of friend, she was there.At those times when the unexplainable needed to be explained, she was there.When the situation demanded a swift foot and sharp mind, she was there.When a gentle touch, a firm push, or an encouraging word was needed, she was there.In choosing the best one from a family's "Thank You" box of chocolates, she was there.To witness humanity - its beauty, in good times and bad, without judgment, she was there.To embrace the woes of the world, willingly, and offer hope, she was there.And now, that it is time to be at the Greater One's side, she is there.Jessica, we honor you this day and present a white rose and light a candle to symbolize our honor and appreciation for being our nurse colleague.