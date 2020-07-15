Alamo - Jessy Solis, 48, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Edinburg Regional Medical Center in Edinburg.Mr. Solis was born on April 8, 1972 to Mr. Arturo Solis & Maria Guadalupe Garcia Solis in Weslaco, Texas.He is preceded in death by his father: Arturo Solis; his brother Javier Solis and his niece Sylvia Villarreal.Left to cherish his memories is his wife: Brenda A. Solis; his son: Jacob Dillon Solis; his daughter: Keara Jocelyn Solis; his mother: Maria Guadalupe Solis; his brother: Armando Solis; his sisters: Josefina (Julio) Medina, Beatrice (Saul) Vallejo, Dina (Roy) Sonnen, Sandra (Armando) Palomin; his sister in law: Minerva Solis and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation for Mr. Jessy Solis is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Salinas Funeral Home- Chapel of the Heavens. Mr. Solis will be cremated at a later date.Due to the current limitations of Hidalgo County and the State of Texas, Salinas Funeral Home is only allowing 10 guest at a time in our facility, and must comply with the social distancing of six feet of space between sitting and standing. Family and friends may have to rotate to allow others to enter. Please be cautious of your health and the health of others. Thank you for your understanding.Funeral Services have been entrusted to Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa.