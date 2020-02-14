|
Pharr - Jesucita Garcia, 59, went home to our Lord Monday, February 10, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.
Born in San Juan, Mrs. Garcia had lived in Pharr most of her life.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rafael Garcia; her parents, Cosme and Juanita Rodriguez; and a sister, Maria Guadalupe Contreras.
Mrs. Garcia is survived by her two loving children, Cosme and Yuvia Garcia of Pharr; her four grandchildren, Allison, Kayla, Rylan, and Elijah; six siblings, Pedro"Pete" (Olivia) Rodriguez, San Juana (Raul) Ponce, Olivia (Arturo) Sauceda, Oralia Rodriguez, Miguel "Mike" (Rosa) Rodriguez, and Teresita (Jim) Bastardo.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 1 p.m., with an 11 a.m. memorial service today, February 14, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 14, 2020