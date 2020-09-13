1/1
Jesus "Mi Chuy" Almaguer
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mission - Gone to the Lord Jesus "Mi Chuy" Almaguer II, 93 on September 5, 2020 at McAllen Heart Hospital. He was born on June 20, 1927 in Jalisco, Mexico to Jesus and Maria de la Luz Almaguer.

Mi Chuy moved to McAllen, Texas in 1946 where he met the love of his life, Maria Victoria Villalobos and they married in February 1948. They were happily married for 63 years before her passing in 2011.

In addition to his parents he was preceded by his wife Vicky (2011), son Jesus Almaguer III (1992), daughter Yolanda Garcia (2019) and brother Jorge Almaguer.

Mi Chuy is survived by his daughters Rose Almaguer Pierce, Abby (Donald) Guthrie; his brothers Frank and Juan Almaguer, sisters Elena Guerra, Rebecca Almaguer and Elisa Garcia. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Vicky (Martin) Gomez, Gaston (Kathy) Garcia, Abby Rose Garcia, and Rebecca (Harley) Matlock, and Jesse and James Guthrie. He also had many great-grandchildren: Gabriela & Sophia Gomez, Grant, Roman, Lola, Diego & Joaquin Garcia and Taylor Reese Matlock.

Mi Chuy was a pioneer in the citrus industry for the last 73 years. He knew every grove and their owners in the Rio Grande Valley. Citrus was his life-long passion. He loved baseball and played in McAllen in the 50's and 60's. A few years later, he discovered his love for competition rodeo where he competed in rodeo tie-down and team roping events. It was then that he earned his membership to the Texas Rodeo Association in the early 70s with his pride and joy quarter horse named "La Pava." He also owned a thoroughbred "La Abby" for horse racing. Later in life, as he began to slow down, his favorite past-time was raising cattle and working in the garden was his joy. There was never a dull moment!

A visitation for Mi Chuy will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission, with a Rosary at 7:00 PM.

The funeral mass will occur Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen.

The burial will take place Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Valley Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers: Romeo Garcia, Donald Guthrie, Gaston Garcia, Jorge Sanchez, Jorge Guerra, Roman Garcia



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Burial
01:00 PM
Valley Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
9569941238
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved