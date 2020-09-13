Mission - Gone to the Lord Jesus "Mi Chuy" Almaguer II, 93 on September 5, 2020 at McAllen Heart Hospital. He was born on June 20, 1927 in Jalisco, Mexico to Jesus and Maria de la Luz Almaguer.Mi Chuy moved to McAllen, Texas in 1946 where he met the love of his life, Maria Victoria Villalobos and they married in February 1948. They were happily married for 63 years before her passing in 2011.In addition to his parents he was preceded by his wife Vicky (2011), son Jesus Almaguer III (1992), daughter Yolanda Garcia (2019) and brother Jorge Almaguer.Mi Chuy is survived by his daughters Rose Almaguer Pierce, Abby (Donald) Guthrie; his brothers Frank and Juan Almaguer, sisters Elena Guerra, Rebecca Almaguer and Elisa Garcia. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Vicky (Martin) Gomez, Gaston (Kathy) Garcia, Abby Rose Garcia, and Rebecca (Harley) Matlock, and Jesse and James Guthrie. He also had many great-grandchildren: Gabriela & Sophia Gomez, Grant, Roman, Lola, Diego & Joaquin Garcia and Taylor Reese Matlock.Mi Chuy was a pioneer in the citrus industry for the last 73 years. He knew every grove and their owners in the Rio Grande Valley. Citrus was his life-long passion. He loved baseball and played in McAllen in the 50's and 60's. A few years later, he discovered his love for competition rodeo where he competed in rodeo tie-down and team roping events. It was then that he earned his membership to the Texas Rodeo Association in the early 70s with his pride and joy quarter horse named "La Pava." He also owned a thoroughbred "La Abby" for horse racing. Later in life, as he began to slow down, his favorite past-time was raising cattle and working in the garden was his joy. There was never a dull moment!A visitation for Mi Chuy will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel in Mission, with a Rosary at 7:00 PM.The funeral mass will occur Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen.The burial will take place Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Valley Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers: Romeo Garcia, Donald Guthrie, Gaston Garcia, Jorge Sanchez, Jorge Guerra, Roman Garcia