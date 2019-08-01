Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jesus Barba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesus Barba Sr.


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesus Barba Sr. Obituary
Elsa - Elsa, Texas - Jesus Barba Sr., 67, passed away to be with the Lord on July 29, 2019, at Senior Care Center in Edinburg. Mr. Jesus Barba was born on July 3, 1952, to Mr. Manuel Barba Sr. & Mrs. Barbarita De la Funte Barba. He is preceded in death by his parents: Jesus Barba Sr. is survived by his children: Jesus Barba Jr., (Bertha), Joel Barba, (Jayln), Baldemar Barba, Daughters: Irma (Andy) Serrano, Christina Barba, Priscilla Barba, Brothers: Samuel (Juanita) Barba, Guadalupe (Juanita) Barba, Luis (Elizabeth) Barba, Manuel D. Barba Jr., Sisters:

Maclovia B. (Juan +) Orozco, Cleotilde B. (Andres +) Sanchez, Beatriz B. (Ramon +) Ramirez, Estella B. (George +) Stillman, Consuelo B. (Antonio+) Jimenez and 9 Grandchildren.

Visitation for Jesus Barba Sr. is scheduled for Thursday, August 01, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Salinas Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10:00a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elsa. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, Texas.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted and are under the direction of Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.