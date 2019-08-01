|
|
Elsa - Elsa, Texas - Jesus Barba Sr., 67, passed away to be with the Lord on July 29, 2019, at Senior Care Center in Edinburg. Mr. Jesus Barba was born on July 3, 1952, to Mr. Manuel Barba Sr. & Mrs. Barbarita De la Funte Barba. He is preceded in death by his parents: Jesus Barba Sr. is survived by his children: Jesus Barba Jr., (Bertha), Joel Barba, (Jayln), Baldemar Barba, Daughters: Irma (Andy) Serrano, Christina Barba, Priscilla Barba, Brothers: Samuel (Juanita) Barba, Guadalupe (Juanita) Barba, Luis (Elizabeth) Barba, Manuel D. Barba Jr., Sisters:
Maclovia B. (Juan +) Orozco, Cleotilde B. (Andres +) Sanchez, Beatriz B. (Ramon +) Ramirez, Estella B. (George +) Stillman, Consuelo B. (Antonio+) Jimenez and 9 Grandchildren.
Visitation for Jesus Barba Sr. is scheduled for Thursday, August 01, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Salinas Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10:00a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elsa. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, Texas.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted and are under the direction of Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 1, 2019