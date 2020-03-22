|
HIdalgo, Texas - Jesus Cortez was born October 6, 1994 in McAllen, Texas to Ricardo and Gloria (Molina) Cortez. Jesus lived in Hidalgo, Texas for most of his life. Jesus excelled in his studies and in athletics. Jesus was nationally rated number 2 in power-lifting. He also was very active in Cross Country during High School. He graduated from Valley View High School in 2013. Jesus recently competed professionally in power lifting for the first time about six months ago and WON. He loved TEXAS and was proud to serve his country with the United States Navy having enlisted since August 2014. Jesus loved his Camaro and his NIssan , his dogs- Kitty and Biggie, and he loved Sponge Bob Square Pants. Jesus truly lived his life to its fullest. He will forever be remembered by his family and those that came to know him.
Jesus is survived by his parents- Ricardo and Gloria; His Siblings- Ricardo Cortez Jr. and Kayla Gloria Cortez; Maternal Grandparents- Jesus Isabel Molina, Gloria Garcia; Paternal Grandparents- Jesus Ricardo Cortez, Virginia Ling; Extended cousins, Aunts and Uncles.
Viewing will be Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Rivera Funeral Home,1901 Pecan Blvd. in McAllen from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Monday March 23, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. A celebration of life service will be Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Inurnment with full military honors will be Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 22, 2020