Mission - Jesus "Chuy" Gonzalez, age 99, was born May 14, 1921 in Montemoreles, N.L., Mexico and passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.He was preceded in death by his parents, Luis Gonzalez and Delfina Guerra Gonzalez and his stepmother, Francisca H. Gonzalez, sisters, Aurora G. Vasquez & Estela G. Coronado, and by a grandson, Marco Antonio Conde.He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Maria Enriqueta Gonzalez of Abram, five children: Juan (Diana) Gonzalez of Corpus Christi, Maria Guadalupe (Ernesto) Conde of Havana, Esperanza (Armando) Pena of Mission, Angelica (Jaime) Cardenas of Sharyland and Irma (Oscar) Cardenas of Mission. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren and his siblings: Esperanza (+Jesus) Flores of Mission, Martina (+Hilario) Ortiz of San Nicolas De Los Garzas, Mexico, Maria Luisa Gonzalez of McAllen, Josefina (+Jacobo) Rangel of McAllen, Jose (Maria) Gonzalez of Edinburg & Ricardo (Callie) Gonzalez of Pharr.Visitation will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in La Joya with interment to follow at Estrada Cantu Cemetery in Abram.Pallbearers will be Omar Lopez, Michael Cardenas, Tony Pena, Jaime Cardenas Jr., Oscar Mendiola & Juan Jesus Gonzalez.Special Thanks to Healing Touch Hospice for all their assistance and to his physician, Dr. Eduardo Guzman.Funeral services are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.