Jesus J. Ramirez
San Juan - Jesus J. Ramirez, 79, entered eternal rest Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Born in Pharr, Mr. Ramirez had lived in San Juan for over 50 years and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish. Mr. Ramirez devoted 35 years to teaching and coaching at PSJA ISD. After he retired, Jesus dedicated his time to his loving wife and supporting his grandkids at their sporting events and other community activities. His hobbies included taking chances at Casinos across the country as well as creating and collecting LEGO structures.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Ramirez; two daughters, Melinda Ramirez and Elizabeth Ramirez; his parents, Pilar and San Juanita Ramirez; three brothers; and two sisters.

Jesus is survived by two daughters, Gina (Carlos) Saenz of Pharr, Jessica (Lucio) Esparza of Lyford; seven grandchildren, Alexis Saenz, Ariella Saenz, Alyssa Saenz, Ashly Cantu, Jayson Cantu, Lizette Garza, Jay Ortiz; a great-grandson, Donnie Rafael Flores; two step-grandchildren Miranda and LJ Esparza; and a sister, San Juanita Ramirez of Pharr. His daughters would like to give a special thank you to his nephew Jaime Solis.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan, followed by a 3 p.m. graveside service at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
NOV
4
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
