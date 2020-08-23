Edinburg - Jesus Leal III, 75, went home to our Lord Thursday, August 13, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.He was born in 1945 in Edinburg, TX, graduated Edinburg High School and attended UTPA, he then joined the Air Force where he served in Vietnam and went on to work as a fire fighter for 23 years for the city of McAllen.Jesus was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He constantly put his family first and was a great provider. Jesus enjoyed barbecuing, having a beer from time to time, and spending time with his loved ones.We will forever remember him as our hero.He is preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe and Jesus Leal Jr.; three sisters, Emma Herlinda Villarreal, Alicia Garza, and Angelita Rodriguez.Jesus is survived by his two sons, Jesus (Tiffany) Leal IV, Michael (Angela) Leal; five grandchildren, Michael David Leal, Natalie Marie Leal, Hanna Lorraine Leal, Meghan Grace Leal, and Luke Leal; a great-grandson, Michael Wayne Leal; a brother, Emilio Leal; and numerous nieces and nephews.Due to COVID 19 the family will host a drive by visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at 1020 E Lovett in Edinburg, where members of the McAllen Fire Department will pay their respects to Mr. Leal. Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.