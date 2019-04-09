Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Jesus Lopez III Obituary
Edinburg - Jesus Lopez III, 46, went home to the Lord Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Mr. Jesus Lopez III was born in San Juan and raised in Las Milpas.

He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Lopez of San Juan; three children who he adored, Hillary Marleen Lopez, Jesus Lopez IV, Zaida Eileen Lopez, all of San Juan; his parents, Jesus Jr. and Yolanda Lopez of Pharr; five sisters; and extended family.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, April 9, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 7473 of Elsa.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 9, 2019
