Weslaco - Jesus "Jesse" Maldonado 45, beloved son, brother, uncle, dad and grandfather, left to be with his creator Friday March 8, 2019, after a lengthy illness that took its toll on his body but not his mind nor his relationship with God. Jesse was preceded in death by his parents Isidoro, Sr. and Maria Maldonado. Those that knew Jesse were aware of the pride he took in his vehicles. Any car he owned was well keep and clean beyond belief. The only thing besides his faith, that was second to how he kept his vehicles was the pride he took in his western attire. When Jesse was going to church or out he could always be seen with his signature cow boy hat, western shirts, and his Lucchese boots. Jesse loved life to the fullest. His infectious laugh was contagious and all those around him quickly joined in. The love he had for his mother Maria was unconditionally. They were always together whether it was at church, the daycare center, watching novelas or WWF wrestling. Many a times Jesse and his mom would watch and cheer on their favorite wrestlers. Jesse, a patient man, a trait he learned while growing up in a household of six girls, enjoyed his time on this earth with all his children. Jesse, a member of Iglesia Cristiana Bethel, is survived by his seven children, Jesses James, Joseph, Jo Dee, Crystal, Jeremy, Ethan and Fabian Maldonado and a granddaughter Kylie Maldonado. He also survived by six sisters, Lori (Frank) Villanueva, Zonia (Gary) Davis, Mary (Jorge) Chavez, Jova Maldonado, Felipa (Felipe) Lopez, S.J."Joie" (Bernie) M. Saenz and a multitude of nieces and nephews.



