Elsa/San Carlos, TX - Jesus Mandujano, 103, went home to our Lord August 24, 2020. Jesus was born in Rancho de Guadalupe, Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico to Socorro and Jose C. Mandujano



He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Evangelina Mandujano; his parents Socorro and Jose; children, Jesus Mandujano, Jr., Cruz Tijerina, Gabriela Rosas; grandchildren, Ramiro Gutierrez, Jr., Nicolas Tijerina; and by six siblings.



He is survived by his children Socorro Mandujano of San Carlos, Eudelia (Raul) Arreguin of Celaya, Gto., Jesus (Lala) Mandujano of Nacadoches, Jesus Silvano (Estela) Mandujano/nephew of Elsa; 22 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Cardoza Funeral Home in Edcouch from 10:00 am-1pm with a funeral service at 1pm. Interment will follow at Anacua Community Cemetery in Edcouch.



Family would like to thank Memory Lane Healthcare, Windsor Arbor View, Calidad Home Health-Hospice Care, 4 Genesis Primary Home Care, Delta Medical Clinic, Lalita Guerrero and Cardoza Funeral Home.



Funeral services are under the direction of Cardoza Funeral Home in Edcouch.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store