Jesus Mandujano
Elsa/San Carlos, TX - Jesus Mandujano, 103, went home to our Lord August 24, 2020. Jesus was born in Rancho de Guadalupe, Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico to Socorro and Jose C. Mandujano

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Evangelina Mandujano; his parents Socorro and Jose; children, Jesus Mandujano, Jr., Cruz Tijerina, Gabriela Rosas; grandchildren, Ramiro Gutierrez, Jr., Nicolas Tijerina; and by six siblings.

He is survived by his children Socorro Mandujano of San Carlos, Eudelia (Raul) Arreguin of Celaya, Gto., Jesus (Lala) Mandujano of Nacadoches, Jesus Silvano (Estela) Mandujano/nephew of Elsa; 22 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Cardoza Funeral Home in Edcouch from 10:00 am-1pm with a funeral service at 1pm. Interment will follow at Anacua Community Cemetery in Edcouch.

Family would like to thank Memory Lane Healthcare, Windsor Arbor View, Calidad Home Health-Hospice Care, 4 Genesis Primary Home Care, Delta Medical Clinic, Lalita Guerrero and Cardoza Funeral Home.

Funeral services are under the direction of Cardoza Funeral Home in Edcouch.

Published in The Monitor on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cardoza Funeral Home
1401 E. Santa Rosa Ave
Edcouch, TX 78538
956-262-6744
