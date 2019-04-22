Henderson, Nevada - Jesus (Jesse) Maria Cardenas of Edinburg, Texas lost his valiant battle with cancer on April 8, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesus Maria Cardenas Sr. and Rose Mary Hon Cardenas. He is survived by his sisters Norma Cardenas and Sylvia Cardenas Ripley; his wife of 43 years, Virginia Alanis Cardenas; and his three daughters, Amanda, Roxana, and Virginia. He was a great uncle to his nephews and nieces and treated them as one of his own.



Jesse lived most of his life in the Valley before moving to one of his favorite cities, Las Vegas, with his wife twelve years ago. Jesse attended The University of Texas Pan-American where he was a member of the Texas Tau Mau and served as President of the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity in 1974. He remained close with his childhood friends and fraternity brothers throughout his life. Jesse inspired his family to inspire others, to dream more, learn more and become more. He loved history, the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros, gardening, and making delicious food for his family. He will be missed by so many.



A graveside service will be held on April 26th at 10a at Valley Memorial Gardens. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 22, 2019