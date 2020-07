Or Copy this URL to Share

McAllen - Jesus Maria Zavala, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at a family residence. He is survived by children: Anita Zavala, Francis Zavala, Evangelina Zavala, Emilio Zavala, Daniel Alonzo Zavala, step-son, Cesar Humberto Zavala; brothers, Juan Zavala, Joe Zavala; sisters, Janie Zavala, Lucy Zavala; 23 grandchildren & 18 Great-grandchildren. There will be no services at this time, his wishes were to be cremated.



