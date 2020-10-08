Weslaco - Jesus P. Salinas, 94, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.He is preceded in death by his parents, Donciano and Maria Monica Salinas; a son, Rogelio Salinas.Mr. Salinas is survived by his wife, Maximiliana Salinas; five children, Rosalinda (Miles) Mendoza, Dora Salinas, Olga Salinas, Yolanda (Ramiro) Rivera, and Jesus (Janet) Salinas Jr.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three siblings, Raul Salinas, Maria Bulnes of California, and Frank Salinas of Edinburg.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.