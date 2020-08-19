1/1
Jesus Quinones
1950 - 2020
Edinburg - July 23, 1950 - August 13, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Jesus announces his passing on August 13, 2020 in his 70th year. He was born in Maranura, Cuzco, Peru.

Jesus will be lovingly remembered by his wife Sara, four daughters Jessika, Blakely, Connally, Christylee, their husbands and thirteen grandchildren.

Jesus will be remembered for his unconditional love, service to others, sense of humor, and his warm smile.

His grandchildren will remember him as a "cool grampa".

We will always remember you with love "Papito Jesus".

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
