Edinburg - July 23, 1950 - August 13, 2020It is with great sadness that the family of Jesus announces his passing on August 13, 2020 in his 70th year. He was born in Maranura, Cuzco, Peru.Jesus will be lovingly remembered by his wife Sara, four daughters Jessika, Blakely, Connally, Christylee, their husbands and thirteen grandchildren.Jesus will be remembered for his unconditional love, service to others, sense of humor, and his warm smile.His grandchildren will remember him as a "cool grampa".We will always remember you with love "Papito Jesus".Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.