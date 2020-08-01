1/1
Jesus "Chuy" Roman Jr.
Edcouch - Roman, Jesus Jr. passed away Tuesday July 28, 2020. Chuy was born on April 22, 1959. He grew up in Edcouch, Tx and is preceded in death by his brother, Virgilio Roman who passed away in Jan. 1957; his Mother, Maria Matilde Roman, Feb. 1998; his brother, Santiago (Jimmy) Roman, Feb. 2000; and his Father, Jesus Roman Sr., Feb. 2010. Chuy leaves in this life his sister, Yolanda - and her four children; his brother Ruben and wife Elida - and their three children; and his brother Vidal - and his three children; and all together, a total of 15 nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be provided by Cardoza's Funeral Home in Edcouch, Tx. A graveside brief service/prayer will take place on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. For more information please contact the funeral home at (956) 262-6744.

Published in The Monitor on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cardoza Funeral Home
1401 E. Santa Rosa Ave
Edcouch, TX 78538
956-262-6744
