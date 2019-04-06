Mission - Jesus "Jesse" Sanchez of Mission, Texas, a Purple Heart awarded Vietnam Veteran and electrician by trade passed away on April 3, 2019 aged 72 at Mission Regional Medical Center, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on December 7, 1946 in Alamo, Texas and raised in Lubbock. He served in the United State Army from 1966 to 1979.



Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, Celso R. Sanchez, Amelia Petra Cisneros and brother, Paul Sanchez. He is survived by his wife, Cristina Sanchez; children Joe C. Sanchez, Jennifer Terral, Christopher Sanchez, Katharine Sanchez; step-children Jose Cantu, Juan Cantu, Joel Cantu, and Matilde DeLeon; goddaughters Ana and Dolores Gonzalez; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and brother Santos Sanchez and sister Paula B. De Larrosa.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 2-8pm with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 9:30am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary