Mission - Mrs. Jesusa M. Ramirez passed on Monday 25, 2019 peacefully at her home. She was 89 years old. Mrs. Ramirez was born November 2, 1929 in Los Ramones, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. She moved to the Rio Grande Valley as a young child. She later married Leonel Ramirez Sr., in May 14, 1946. They had seven children.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband Leonel Ramirez, Sr., and son Leopoldo Ramirez, Sr.



Mrs. Ramirez is best remembered for being a loving faithful servant of God. She was a member of the Guadalupanas where she was Past President.



She was a loving mother to her five sons Leonel (Nelda) Ramirez, Jr., of Premont, TX, Rene (Bertha) Ramirez, Sr. of Mission, TX, David (Linda)Ramirez Sr., of Edinburg, TX, Leopoldo (Sylvia) Ramirez Sr., of Mission, TX, Leobardo (Letty) Ramirez Sr., of Mission, Tx; and daughters Cleo (Roy) Ramon of Mission, TX, and Gloria (Javier) Femat of Mission, TX.



Mrs. Ramirez was also a loving grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.



Mrs. Ramirez became a widow at the age of 28 and raised her seven children as a single parent.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caretakers Benita Garza, Maria Pruneda, as well as Dr. Luis F. Arrango.



Visitation will be held of Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 1-9pm with a 7 pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 9:30am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. A burial will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.



Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.