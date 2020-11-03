1/
Jesusita A. "Susie" Perez
1959 - 2020
Donna - Jesusita (Susie) Perez, 60, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020 with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesus G. and Agustina M. Martinez and her sister Rose E. Martinez. Jesusita is survived by her husband Felipe Perez Jr., two daughters, Andrea and Priscilla Perez, her son Christopher Martinez (Gloria), her sister Martha Rocha (Aniceto), brother-in-law Raul Martinez, several nieces & nephews, sister in law Diana Perez and her best friend Linda Munoz.

Special thanks to her doctors, Dr. Gustavo Villegas, Dr. Ghanem Daghestani, Dr.Desai, Raul Sustaita, N.P. and Lynncare Hospice medical staff. Thank you also to all the family and friends who remembered her in their prayers.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 4, from 2 pm to 8 pm at Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna with a rosary at 6 pm. Graveside Service will take place on Thursday, November 5 at 10:00 a.m. at the Donna City Cemetery.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna
NOV
4
Rosary
06:00 PM
Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna
NOV
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Donna City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna
501 N. D. Salinas Blvd.
Donna, TX 78537
956-461-6000
