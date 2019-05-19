|
Pharr - Jesusita C. Montemayor, 83, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by a daughter, Perlita Montemayor.
Mrs. Montemayor is survived by her husband, Juan Montemayor Jr.; four children, Ron (Jennifer) Montemayor, Juan (Iris) Montemayor III, Carlos (Ludivina) Montemayor, Craig (Anna) Montemayor; 12 grandchildren, Ruben James De Leon, Jonathon, Joshua, Jacob Montemayor; Juan IV and Cassandra Montemayor; Desiree and Luis Montemayor, Irasema Munoz, Jose Angel and Orlando Martinez; Graci Montemayor; and five great-grandchildren, Seke, Deselyn, and Darianna Rosales, Daniel and Leonel Munoz. The family expresses their deepest gratitude to Dr. Joel Solis, Connie and Dr. Michael Mohun for everything they've done for her throughout her lifetime.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a 12:30 p.m. funeral service Monday, May 20, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Interment will follow Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on May 19, 2019