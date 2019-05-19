Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesusita Montemayor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesusita C. Montemayor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jesusita C. Montemayor Obituary
Pharr - Jesusita C. Montemayor, 83, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Perlita Montemayor.

Mrs. Montemayor is survived by her husband, Juan Montemayor Jr.; four children, Ron (Jennifer) Montemayor, Juan (Iris) Montemayor III, Carlos (Ludivina) Montemayor, Craig (Anna) Montemayor; 12 grandchildren, Ruben James De Leon, Jonathon, Joshua, Jacob Montemayor; Juan IV and Cassandra Montemayor; Desiree and Luis Montemayor, Irasema Munoz, Jose Angel and Orlando Martinez; Graci Montemayor; and five great-grandchildren, Seke, Deselyn, and Darianna Rosales, Daniel and Leonel Munoz. The family expresses their deepest gratitude to Dr. Joel Solis, Connie and Dr. Michael Mohun for everything they've done for her throughout her lifetime.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a 12:30 p.m. funeral service Monday, May 20, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Interment will follow Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now