Jewell A. Wagone Obituary
McAllen, TX - Jewell A. Wagoner, age 97, formerly of Blue Rapids, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at her daughter's home in McAllen, Texas.

Jewell was born March 30, 1922, at Clyde, Kansas to Charles P. and Margaret J. (Fetzer) Gillespie. She graduated from Blue Rapids High School in 1940. On June 11, 1947, she married Isic C. "Pete" Wagoner, he passed away on January 4, 1989.

Survivors include her two daughters: Barbara "Ann" (Al) Malone of McAllen, Texas and Colleen L. (Phil) Hanson of Blue Rapids, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Jewell was preceded in death by her parents, husband Isic, a granddaughter, Tanya Schick, three sisters: Dora Brooks, Margaret Campbell and Mary Gillespie and two brothers: Robert Gillespie and Charles Gillespie.

Viewing is from noon to 8:00 pm, Friday, with visitation between 6:30 and 8:00 pm, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville. Funeral services are at 10:30 am, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Blue Rapids, Kansas. Burial is at Fairmont Cemetery in Blue Rapids, Kansas.

Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church and may be sent in care of Terry-Christie Funeral Home at PO Box 61, Waterville, Kansas 66548.

Condolences may be left at www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 3, 2019
