Jill Douglas-Schumacher

Houston - Jill Douglass-Schumacher of Houston, Texas passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 in Houston after four years of courageously battling numerous health conditions. Jill was born on June 19, 1939 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and is preceded in death by her parents, Donald Douglass and Bland MacGillivray.



Jill grew up in Newport News, Virginia and attended Muhlenberg College where she met Bob, the love of her life. They were married the following year in Ft. McNair, Washington, DC and happily spent the next 60 years together. Jill had four sons who were her pride and joy, and she was blessed with five grandchildren who she adored. Jill loved children and she loved education. After being a stay-at-home mom for 15 years, Jill returned to college to proudly obtain her degree from the University of Houston at the age of 40. She then became a teacher, and she taught elementary through high school-aged children in several Houston school districts as well as in McAllen, Texas. Teaching was her passion and she happily taught and positively touched the lives of many students for twenty-one years until she retired.



Jill is survived by her husband Bob, her son, Scott, his wife, Lisa, and their children: Ross, Lonna, and Alec of Belleville; her son, Todd of Houston; her son, Thomas, his wife, Lisa, and their daughter, Eliza of Spring, and her son, Timothy, his wife, Kelly and their son, Trent also of Spring. She is also survived by her brother, Roderick MacGillivray of Williamsburg, Virginia and her sister, Sally St. George of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and many more relatives and close friends.



Another one of Jill's passions was the Christmas season. She loved the holiday so much she started preparing months before December arrived. There will not be a public service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store