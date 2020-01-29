|
Sugar Land - Jimmy Sherwynn (Harris) Callaway, age 94, of Sugar Land, TX passed away surrounded by family on January 23, 2020. A memorial will be held at The Settegast-Kopf Co. @ Sugar Creek on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Sherwynn was born January 3, 1926 in Lockney, TX to J.O. and Jozac Harris. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard T. Callaway; her sisters, Carolyn Bonalli and Jo Merle Hansen; and her daughter, Kathy Baringer. Sherwynn is survived by her daughters, Sherry McCall (LW) of Dallas, TX, Debby Harrington of Fresno, CA, Barbara Lisauckis (Ray) of Burleson, TX, and Vicki Ligon of Missouri City, TX; and her brother, Jim Harris. She is survived by 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 2 great great- grandchildren. Her grandchildren were the love of her life and she loved them fiercely. Sherwynn was a proud and doting "Momoo" to her amazing grandchildren. Her 5 daughters were her pride and joy. Mom always had a smile for everyone. Sherwynn graduated from Harlingen High School where she was voted Most Beautiful and had the honor of being Valedictorian of her class. She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed playing golf. She married the love of her life, Richard T. Callaway, and enjoyed 50 years of marriage. Sherwynn worked at KRGV for 36 years as Executive Secretary. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She loved her family and even though she suffered with Dementia, she still knew all 5 of her daughters. She will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Alzheimers/Dementia Association, or a . Tribute and or words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 29, 2020