McAllen - Joan Margaret White Ortenstone was born on December 4, 1933 and passed away peacefully and with grace on January 21, 2020 with her family at her side. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Ortenstone-Dahse (Bill), sister, Clarice Oeltjen of Overland Park KS (Lyle); a daughter-in-law, Susan Bruton Ortenstone of Houston; grandsons Andrew Ortenstone, Oregon; Alexander Ortenstone
Dallas, Rhett Lankford, Houston, Dr. Dean Lankford of Houston, step- granddaughters, Jennifer Dahse Sanders (Kenny), Carolyn Dahse Wallace (John),
Dr. Melanie Dahse Walker (Steven) and 8 great-grandchildren.
Joan married her true love Ron, in 1954 in Chisolm, Minnesota.
Joan volunteered anywhere she was needed. She was always on the cooking committees in her neighborhood. She worked tirelessly at Comfort House, with her friend Jan. Joan volunteered in the local schools to help children with their reading skills. She prepared many dinners and snacks for funerals, anniversary celebrations and fare well parties. Joan was a advocate of helping the orphanages and the needy, giving financially and physically, to make their lives better.
In her later years, her favorite vacations were Cruises. She enjoyed card making, ceramics, stained-glass, cooking and crafts. She particularly looked forward to the weekly games of Hand and Foot and Michigan Rummy, with her best friends, and the times they enjoyed.
Celebration of Life will be At Mission First United Methodist Church, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the church.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 28, 2020