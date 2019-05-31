Austin - Joanne Adele Nanus, Born Sept. 22nd, 1946 In Dallas, Tx.



Passed away May 7th, 2019. Joanne earned a masters degree in education from Pan American Univ.



With a focus in special education. Joanne learned and became fluent in Spanish and sign language, which allowed her to teach ESL students, disabled, and mentally challenged students. Joanne even homeschooled disabled children as education and teaching were dear to her heart and a way she expressed love. Joanne enjoyed arts and crafts, driving/riding in chase car at hot air balloon events, and vacationing in Ruidosa NM. No matter where she was, Joanne always enjoyed her 2 o'clock nap. Joanne was blessed and a blessing through all the people she met. Her attitude and infectious laugh would brighten anyone's day. She was also known as "The Rocks" #1 fan!



She is preceeded in death by her parents, Joseph and Bessie Nanus, and her brothers Joe M Nanus Sr. and Joe L Nanus Jr. Survivors include daughter, Joanna Ruth McRoberts and husband Larry, and daughter Fallon Kenele Foster; and her three grandchildren Kaitlyn Adele McRoberts, Matthew Linden McRoberts, and Natalie Renae McRoberts. Special thanks to the Focus Care at Stonebriar for the loving care provided to Joanne.



In lieu of flowers, Joanne's daughters request that donation be made to St. Georges Episcopal Church, Austin, Tx in her name. A small private ceremony will be held on June 8th please hold the family in your thoughts and prayers.



God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Psalm 46:1 Published in The Monitor on May 31, 2019