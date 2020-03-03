Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Joaquin Abitua Jr. Obituary
San Juan - Joaquin Abitua Jr., 93, went home to our Lord Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.

Born in Alamo, Mr. Abitua lived in San Juan for most of his life.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Irene L. Abitua.

Mr. Abitua is survived by his five children, Maria Elena (Alfredo) Salazar of Elgin, IL, Sylvia (Juan) Soto of San Juan, Arturo (Ana) Abitua, Carlos (Eva) Abitua, both of Elgin, IL, and Jaime (Genoveva) Abitua of San Juan; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; several siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 6 p.m. funeral service followed by a 7 p.m. rosary today, March 3, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 3, 2020
