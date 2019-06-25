Home

Joe F. Vecchio Obituary
Pharr - Joe F. Vecchio, 61, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Laredo, Texas.

Born in Corpus Christi, he lived in Pharr all of his life and was the owner of Joe F. Vecchio Asphalt Maintenance.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Tina Vecchio.

Mr. Vecchio is survived by his daughter, Shelley (Matt) Crawford of Jackson, Michigan; two grandchildren, Brady and Madison Crawford; five siblings, Cindy (Rick) Ramones of Austin, Robert (Sandra) Vecchio of Mission, Sandra Vecchio of Pharr, Linda (Fred) Attwood of McAllen, Trish Vecchio of Austin.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Celebration of Life will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Fike Cemetery in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on June 25, 2019
