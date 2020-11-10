Edinburg - Joe L. Ramirez, 79, went home to our Lord Monday, November 9, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.Mr. Ramirez was born and lived in Edinburg all of his life.He is preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe Huerta Ramirez and Alfonso Ramirez.Mr. Ramirez is survived by his loving wife, Arcelia Ramirez of Edinburg; three children, Ernesto Julian Ramirez of Edinburg, Karen Paola (Victoria Lozano) Ramirez of San Antonio, Clinton Rodrigo (Fiancée Clarissa Rivas) Ramirez of McAllen; two grandchildren, Brooklyn Lozano and Clinton Bo Ramirez; two sisters, Consuelo Ramirez and Rosario Picazzo both of Mexico City.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, November 10, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Burial of cremated remains will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.