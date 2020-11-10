1/1
Joe L. Ramirez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edinburg - Joe L. Ramirez, 79, went home to our Lord Monday, November 9, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Ramirez was born and lived in Edinburg all of his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe Huerta Ramirez and Alfonso Ramirez.

Mr. Ramirez is survived by his loving wife, Arcelia Ramirez of Edinburg; three children, Ernesto Julian Ramirez of Edinburg, Karen Paola (Victoria Lozano) Ramirez of San Antonio, Clinton Rodrigo (Fiancée Clarissa Rivas) Ramirez of McAllen; two grandchildren, Brooklyn Lozano and Clinton Bo Ramirez; two sisters, Consuelo Ramirez and Rosario Picazzo both of Mexico City.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, November 10, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Burial of cremated remains will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved