Edinburg - Joe "Beto" Longoria, 63, went home to the Lord Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.Born and raised in Edinburg, Joe was the proud owner of Longoria's Auto Repair for 38 years. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and an ACTS brother. Joe was a long-time member of Edinburg Early Risers Lions Club where he served as President. He had a passion for golf and was a member of High-Five Golf Club.He is preceded in death by his parents, Tomas and Audelia Longoria; and a brother, Tomas Longoria Jr.Joe is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Lupita Longoria; two daughters, Mari (Joe) Lara, Linda (Mando) Celedon, all of Edinburg; six grandchildren, Angel (Krista) Lara Jr., Mando Celedon Jr., Felicia Celedon, Samantha Lara, Anthony Lara, Gabriella Celedon; a great-grandson, Tres Lara; and five siblings, Ruben Longoria, Ernie Longoria, Eddie Longoria, Mario Longoria, and Linda Garcia.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, June 8, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.Pallbearers will be Angel Lara, Mando Celedon Jr., Felicia Celedon, Samantha Lara, Joe Lara, and Mando Celedon Sr. Honorary pallbearer will be Anthony Lara.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.