McAllen - Joe M. Cárdenas, 89, passed away on November 24, 2020 in McAllen, Texas.
Joe was born in 1931, to a pioneer family of the Rio Grande Valley, a descendent of the Cárdenas-Cavazos families, he was proud of his South Texas colonial roots.
Joe lived and raised his family in McAllen, Texas. He was a member of Sacred Heart, Our Lady of Sorrows, and a founding member of Holy Spirit Parish. He served his church and community as a member of: The US Army, Knights of Columbus, BSA, Serra Club, and Civitan International. He was honored to serve on the Texas State Historical Committee.
Joe attended The University of Texas at Austin, and after his service in the Army, completed his degree at Pan American College. A lifelong educator, Joe had a passion for teaching, touching many lives along the way. His outgoing personality made him a beloved teacher and colleague.
He loved traveling with his family and the beauty of nature.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Salvador Jesus Cárdenas, mother Maria Cavazos-Cárdenas, and his sister Bertha Guerra.
Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Rosa Nellie Arce-Cárdenas, of Roma, TX, his two sons: Salvador Javier and Eduardo Jose, his daughter-in-law Courtney Cheveraux-Cárdenas, and his three talented grandchildren, Caroline, Margaux, and Jack Cárdenas. Also survived by his sisters: Alicia (Ramiro +) Martinez, Mary (Luis) Cuellar, Teresa (Josef) Garza; brother-in-law: A.A. Guerra; his sisters-in-law: Annabella Arce (Rene Cantu), Laura (Enrique) Saenz, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe will forever be remembered as a sweet and loving man committed to his wife, family, and community.
Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church on Tuesday, December 1, at 10 am.
In a private ceremony, internment will be at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alz.org
) or the Alfredo Gonzalez Texas State Veterans Home.