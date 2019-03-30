Kingsville, Texas - Joe Ross Able, 85, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at his residence in Kingsville, Texas.



He was born in Brady, Texas on April 15, 1933, to John Ross Able and Joe Ollie Barnes Able. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Posey Ann Burrhus Able of Kingsville, three daughters: Jo Ann (Mauro) Castro of Kingsville, Sheila (Charles) Ochoa of Rockport, Texas and Karen (Doug) McDonald of Pilot Point, Texas; 11 grandchildren: Allie Ochoa and Isaac Ochoa of Austin, Texas, Hannah Ochoa of Rockport, Corina Castro of Houston, Texas, Joel Castro of Kings Bay, Georgia, Maggie Ochoa of The Woodlands, Texas, Jacob Castro, Joshua Castro, Cassandra Castro and Jeremiah Castro, all of Kingsville, and Rhiannon Klodowski of Pilot Point; and one great-granddaughter, Kaylee Jo Cumberland of Houston.



Able graduated from Melvin High School in Melvin, Texas in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He attended Tarleton College in Stephenville, Texas and Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.



His career with Shell Oil Company included posts in Houston, Victoria, Texas and McCook, Texas. After retiring from Shell, he worked for the U.S. Census Bureau in Harlingen, Texas. After retirement, he and Posey resided in Mission, Texas, Center Point, Texas, Rockport, San Angelo, Texas, Kerrville, Texas, and Kingsville.



His hobbies included fishing, flying homebuilt airplanes and traveling.



He was baptized in the Methodist Church and was a member of the American Legion.



Visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Leatherwood Memorial Chapel, 101 South Elm, in Brady. Service of death and resurrection will be held at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Ken Dahlberg officiating. Burial will follow at the Melvin Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mauro Castro, Charles Ochoa, Doug McDonald, Isaac Ochoa, Joel Castro, Jacob Castro, Joshua Castro, and Jeremiah Castro.



Local arrangements are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Funeral Home in Kingsville.