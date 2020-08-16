1/1
Joel Cavazos
Houston, TX. - Joel Cavazos, 80, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was born in Santa Rosa, Texas on December 2, 1939. Joel graduated from Santa Rosa High School and received Ministerial Credentials from Latin American Council of Christian Churches. Many will remember Mr. Cavazos for being passionate in his commitment in leading others to Christ and helping others. He married the love of his life, Angelina on July 12, 1970.

Joel is survived by daughter Dianna (Noe) Esparaza; son Joel (Keri) Cavazos; daughter Sylvia (Scott) Sprouse; daughter Marie (Jesse) Ceja; and sister Esperanza C. Garza. Mr. Cavazos also leaves 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild to cherish his memories.

A visitation for Joel will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, TX 77039. A funeral service will occur on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:30 in our Grand Chapel and a burial to follow at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77038 at 1:15pm.

Published in The Monitor on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
2814496511
