McAllen - Joel Garcia left to be with his eternal savior on June 29, 2020 at Rio Grande Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ortiz-Garcia and his two beautiful daughters Galilea Joellee and Julianne Marie Garcia. He also leaves behind his beloved parents Benito and Ortencia Garcia and his brother Ben Jr. (Tabi), his brother Rick, his sister Maricela (Juan), his brother Josue (Angela), and his brother Efrain (Maryanne).

Services for Joel will be July 3rd at Victorious Life Temple at 10:00 a.m. followed to Roselawn cementary where his body will be put to rest.

Joel will forever be remembered as a loving, humble, and kindhearted person. Until we meet again, sweetheart. We'll love you forever.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 2, 2020.
