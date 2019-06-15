McAllen - Mr. Joel Noe Pena Sr., 89, went to be with the Lord God on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, surrounded by his family at the McAllen Heart Hospital. Mr. Pena was born in McAllen, Texas on March 11, 1930. He is preceded in death by his parents Alonso Pena and Olivia Rodriguez Pena. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Dora F. Pena and his children Diana P. Sova (Gerald Whitaker), Joel N. Pena, Cynthia (James) Boyle. Mr. Pena had nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; Rebecca (Joshua) and Anna Cook, Teresa and Aaron Sova; Anthony and Matthew Pena; Brian, Thomas, Renee, and Jocelyn Boyle. Mr. Pena is survived by his two brothers Heron (Alice) Pena of San Antonio, Texas and Dr. Homer J. (Carmen) Pena of Austin, Texas.



Mr. Pena graduated with honors from McAllen High School, then enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in the Korean War as a Sergeant in the Regular Army. He graduated from Pan American College with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and owned and managed his cattle ranch. He served as President of the Hidalgo County 4-H Foundation Board of Directors in 1994. He was a lifetime breeder of Santa Gertrudis cattle in Hidalgo, Starr and Jim Hogg Counties. He retired and devoted the rest of his life to what he loved most- Christ, family, and his ranch. The family memories of a simple, but rich demanding life on the ranch will never be forgotten. His family rejoices in his full life and is indebted to his love, sacrifice and service forever. His was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grand/great-grandfather.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen. A holy rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.



Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows



Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



Serving as pallbearers are his grandchildren Aaron Sova, Anthony and Matthew Pena, Brian and



Thomas Boyle and nephew Howard Pena.



Funeral arrangements have been in entrusted and are under the direction of Kreidler Funeral



Home of McAllen. Published in The Monitor on June 15, 2019