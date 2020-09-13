Edinburg - On Sunday, September 6, 2020 Joel Raul Larralde, 56, a loving father, husband, brother and friend entered eternal sleep in Edinburg, Tx. Assistant Chief of Police Larralde rose in rank from police officer, to corporal, to sergeant, to lieutenant, and then assistant chief of police. His job was stressful and demanding, but approaching his position with commitment, loyalty and honor on a daily basis was the norm for Assistant Chief Larralde. He was a remarkably dedicated and hard working law enforcement officer who served the city of Mission, Tx for 33 successful years.Joel had a passion for travel and gambling. He frequented Las Vegas, his favorite spot, for over 25 years gathering everyone he knew to join him. He was in his element when bbqing and inviting everyone for the sole purpose of just fun and laughter. Later, he began to enjoy camping combining his two hobbies, bbqing and traveling. He was known for his infectious jokes and generous heart. When Joel entered a room, it lit up for he was the life of the party, the center of attention. Not only was he the family comedian, but had the biggest heart of all. It was well known that if in need, Joel's help was unfailing. This amazing man will be extremely missed by all who had the great pleasure of knowing him.Assistant Chief of Police Larralde was preceded in death by his parents, Juan De Dios and Maria De Jesus Larralde; his brother-in-law, Aurelio Monteagudo. He is survived by his wife, Corina Larralde; two children, Joel Raul Larralde Jr., and Larissa Olga Larralde; four siblings, Juan De Dios (Anita) Larralde Jr., Elisa (Aurelio +) Monteagudo, Diana (Pedro) Sanchez, Elva (Oscar) Larralde-Closner; numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service Monday, September 14, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Chapel service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Legacy Chapels in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Pallbearers will be Nicholas Larralde, Antonio Gonzales, Pedro Sanchez IV, Gerardo Monteagudo, Lt. David Meza, Sgt. Adan Beltran, Sgt. Victor Solis and Officer Joe Garcia.Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.